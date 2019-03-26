Insurance agent ready for that next ‘chapter’

Not that Tom Ryan isn’t going to miss some things; after all, over the past 37 years, he’s enjoyed his customers and his co-workers at Ryan Insurance and Chickasaw Mutual Insurance Association.

Yet, he’s ready for this Friday, the day he will retire and turn over the insurance agencies that have been such a big part of his life to Randy Nosbisch.

“It’s time, it’s time for some fresh blood,” he said, “and it’s definitely going to be a little weird that next Monday and not go to work, but I’m just looking at it as a new chapter. I’ve enjoyed the old one, don’t get me wrong, but time moves on and Randy’s going to do a great job.”

Although he’s ready for Friday, he’s not so sure about today [Tuesday], when a retirement open house will be held in his honor from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chickasaw Event Center.

