Insurance agent ready for that next ‘chapter’

Tue, 03/26/2019 - 12:00pm Bob Fenske
Ryan to be honored today and work last day Friday after 37 years in the business
Bob Fenske

Not that Tom Ryan isn’t going to miss some things; after all, over the past 37 years, he’s enjoyed his customers and his co-workers at Ryan Insurance and Chickasaw Mutual Insurance Association.
Yet, he’s ready for this Friday, the day he will retire and turn over the insurance agencies that have been such a big part of his life to Randy Nosbisch.
“It’s time, it’s time for some fresh blood,” he said, “and it’s definitely going to be a little weird that next Monday and not go to work, but I’m just looking at it as a new chapter. I’ve enjoyed the old one, don’t get me wrong, but time moves on and Randy’s going to do a great job.”
Although he’s ready for Friday, he’s not so sure about today [Tuesday], when a retirement open house will be held in his honor from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chickasaw Event Center.
— For more on this story, see the March 26 New Hampton Tribune.

