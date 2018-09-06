Interim director makes changes at Welcome Center

The Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center’s interim director told the Nashua City Council Monday night at the Nashua facility.

Shelly Johnson, who will serve as the Welcome Center’s director until the City Council decides what to do with the position that opened up after former Director Jen Hauser resigned her position.

Johnson said she started her morning with a meeting with the vendors announcing new changes which will start immediately at the center. The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Vendors will now need to volunteer 12 hours a month or pay a $30 to stay on as a vendor at the center.

Johnson reported to the council she already has lined up two more volunteers, which will help cut costs.

