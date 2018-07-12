Interim pastor brings musical touch to church famed by a song

The Little Brown Church in Nashua has a new interim pastor.

He, Drew McHolm, and his wife, Jesse Boatright (known to fellow Cedar Falls natives as Terrie Webrand) happen to be musical, though McHolm says the congregation wasn’t aware of that when inviting them to fill in for the Rev. John Granchie, who is on sabbatical.

McHolm and Boatright will be playing a few gigs in the area this month, starting today [Dec.7] from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Hide-a-way, 200 W. Main St., in Ionia.

The pair met Granchie a few months ago when helping him officiate the funeral of Boatright’s late uncle, Bill Bell, who had requested their involvement when they came up from Texas to see him before cancer claimed his life.

