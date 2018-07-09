Inundated yet again

Chuck Stanton spent his Sunday afternoon diving for golf balls, and maybe the New Hampton Golf and Country Club board member was on to something.

“There’s nothing we can do about the weather,” he said, “so I guess I was just trying to have a little fun with it. Heck, I think I came up with a dozen golf balls, too.”

Stanton wasn’t fishing balls out of a creek; instead, he was retrieving them from a course that was under water yet again, and all that rain is leaving plenty of people — him included — beyond frustrated.

As of Thursday morning, more than 15 inches of rain had fallen on New Hampton since...

