Home / News / Inundated yet again

Inundated yet again

Fri, 09/07/2018 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
It may not be 2016 but heavy rains wreak havoc
By: 
Bob Fenske
Rainfall totals since the deluge began last month. — Page 6 [Print and e-editions]

Chuck Stanton spent his Sunday afternoon diving for golf balls, and maybe the New Hampton Golf and Country Club board member was on to something.
“There’s nothing we can do about the weather,” he said, “so I guess I was just trying to have a little fun with it. Heck, I think I came up with a dozen golf balls, too.”
Stanton wasn’t fishing balls out of a creek; instead, he was retrieving them from a course that was under water yet again, and all that rain is leaving plenty of people — him included — beyond frustrated.
As of Thursday morning, more than 15 inches of rain had fallen on New Hampton since...
— For more on this story, see the Sept. 7 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here