Ionia library has new yet familiar director

Sat, 11/17/2018 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

If Lydia Klinkel, who began Monday as the Ionia Community Library director, looks familiar it’s because she worked the previous 17 months part-time at the New Hampton Public Library.
She has some big shoes to fill, as Jane McGrane retired last month after 44 years overseeing the library.
Looking back on her time at New Hampton, Klinkel enjoys the relaxed atmosphere a library brings about and the friendly patrons encountered.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 16 New Hampton Tribune.

