Ionia man dies, two injured in Mitchell County accident

An Ionia man has died and an Osage pair was injured following a traffic crash that occurred between Osage and Grafton on Monday, April 23.

Iowa State Patrol reported that, after 7:30 p.m., driver Garrett Patrick Bormann, 24, of Ionia, was traveling south on County Road S70/Balsam Avenue in Mitchell County, when his 1997 Dodge Ram pickup failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 9.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Nelson Jahncke, 61, of Osage, was driving east on Highway 9 with passenger Linda Susan Jahncke, 65, when their 2014 Honda Accord “was struck broadside by” the Ram pickup.

According to the patrol report, Bormann, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Mayo Air Life flight to Mayo Clinic Hospitals in Rochester, Minn. He was listed as a fatality.

The Jahnckes, who ISP said were wearing seatbelts, were listed as injured on to the report and were transported by ambulance to Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Affordable Towing assisted at the scene.

