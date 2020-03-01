Home / News / Iowa BIG North lands ‘STEM Best’ grant

Iowa BIG North lands ‘STEM Best’ grant

Fri, 01/03/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
James Grob

Iowa BIG North is one of 19 educational programs in Iowa that will receive some additional funding from Iowa’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Advisory Council.

The initiative-based program will receive $10,000 of financial support, which the council directed toward the STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) partners through the STEM BEST Program Enhancement Fund. 

“As far as I know, it’s the first year that this grant has been offered,” said Mike Kuennen, Iowa BIG North director of strategic partnership. Kuennen said the application process began shortly before Thanksgiving and the grants were announced earlier this month.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

