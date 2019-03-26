Home / News / Iowa facing crisis with health care

Iowa facing crisis with health care

Tue, 03/26/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Those in medical field share stories during public forum
By: 
Bob Fenske

The five lawmakers who attended a public forum on what State Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, calls a “rural health care crisis” received an earful from medical providers Friday.
And they were also challenged to do something about it.
The lawmakers heard “horror stories” about the issues facing providers in rural Iowa during the almost 90-minute forum that was put on by the Transitions of Care Team that includes representatives from MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center, Chickasaw County Public Health, New Hampton Nursing and Rehab and Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare.
“I think everyone of us can tell you a story about services being denied, payments being delayed or not being made,” said Cheryl Haggerty, MercyOne’s director of nursing who moderated the discussion. “What we all want is what’s best for our patients, but the challenges we face every day keep growing.”
— For more on this story, see the March 26 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here