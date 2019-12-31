Home / News / Iowa learns what we always knew: Pub’s tenderloin is the best
Phil Zwanziger shows off the breaded pork tenderloin that was named the best in Iowa by the state’s Pork Producers Association.

Iowa learns what we always knew: Pub’s tenderloin is the best

Tue, 12/31/2019 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske

This is one of those stories that most of us in and around Chickasaw County already knew: The Pub at the Pinicon’s breaded tenderloin is the best one in all of Iowa.

Now, the rest of the state knows after the Iowa Pork Producers presented the 2019 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin to the restaurant’s owners, Dale and Laura Reicks, its manager, Phil Zwanziger, and Zwanziger’s employees during an Oct. 17 ceremony.

The Pub’s sandwich is made from pork raised by Reicks View Farm and includes bread crumbs, a butter substitute and a special seasoning that Zwanziger said was a secret.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

