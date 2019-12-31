Iowa learns what we always knew: Pub’s tenderloin is the best

This is one of those stories that most of us in and around Chickasaw County already knew: The Pub at the Pinicon’s breaded tenderloin is the best one in all of Iowa.

Now, the rest of the state knows after the Iowa Pork Producers presented the 2019 Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin to the restaurant’s owners, Dale and Laura Reicks, its manager, Phil Zwanziger, and Zwanziger’s employees during an Oct. 17 ceremony.

The Pub’s sandwich is made from pork raised by Reicks View Farm and includes bread crumbs, a butter substitute and a special seasoning that Zwanziger said was a secret.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.