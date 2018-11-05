Iowa woman faces fraud charges in county

A Wyoming, Iowa, woman is awaiting trial after she entered a “not guilty” plea with regard to theft and fraud charges based on alleged identity thefts from vehicles in two Chickasaw County locations over the winter.

Jennifer Ann Bahl, 37, of Wyoming, Iowa, pleaded not guilty on April 30 in Chickasaw County District Court to charges of “ongoing criminal conduct,” “unauthorized use of a credit card,” “identity theft” and “theft second degree,” all felonies if found. She was also charged with “identity theft,” “unauthorized use of credit card” and “burglary - third degree,” aggravated misdemeanors if found, in connection with the case.

A jury trial is set July 5 at 9 a.m., but is subject to change dependent on a pretrial conference that is slated June 5 at 9 a.m.

County Sheriff Marty Hemann mentioned the case to the Board of Supervisors during a department update on May 7.

