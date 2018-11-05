Home / News / Iowa woman faces fraud charges in county

Iowa woman faces fraud charges in county

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

A Wyoming, Iowa, woman is awaiting trial after she entered a “not guilty” plea with regard to theft and fraud charges based on alleged identity thefts from vehicles in two Chickasaw County locations over the winter.
Jennifer Ann Bahl, 37, of Wyoming, Iowa, pleaded not guilty on April 30 in Chickasaw County District Court to charges of “ongoing criminal conduct,” “unauthorized use of a credit card,” “identity theft” and “theft second degree,” all felonies if found. She was also charged with “identity theft,” “unauthorized use of  credit card” and “burglary - third degree,” aggravated misdemeanors if found, in connection with the case.
A jury trial is set July 5 at 9 a.m., but is subject to change dependent on a pretrial conference that is slated June 5 at 9 a.m.
County Sheriff Marty Hemann mentioned the case to the Board of Supervisors during a department update on May 7.
— For more on this story, see the May 11 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here