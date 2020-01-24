Iowa Women of Today meeting held

Looking into the future was the goal for the Iowa Women of Today meeting which was hosted by the New Hampton Women of Today. The second trimester state meeting was held at the New Hampton Community Center, where the New Hampton, Nashua and Spencer Chapter members were in attendance.

“We can use technology to help women step up to leadership roles,” said National President Cindy Saunders who communicated with the group over a Zoom chat room over the computer. She was able to be part of the meeting without leaving the comfort of her home office. She admitted she never saw herself in the role of National President but with the current technology she is able to be part of important meetings without the expense of traveling.

Saunders wanted each member to pair up and write down a list of leadership qualities of the person sitting next to them and share the list with their person. Women usually do not look at themselves as effective leaders and it helps when others point out their good characteristics.

