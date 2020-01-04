Irish Fest will not be held this summer

One of Chickasaw County’s “Festival Month” mainstays will not take place this summer as Lawler Irish Board of Directors announced Wednesday that it will cancel the event scheduled for June 19-21.

In its announcement, the board said the reason organizers made the call was “we needed to act now so no financial harm was done.” The annual festival was set for June 19-21.

Board members said that “after careful thought and discussion by the Board of Directors for Lawler Irish Fest, we are sad to announce that Lawler Irish Fest will NOT take place in 2020.

“As the world is still greatly affected by the spread of COVID-19, we cannot in good conscience risk the health and well-being of the community, artists and volunteers.”

Irish Fest returned to the city in 2013 and quickly became one of Chickasaw County’s biggest festivals. It featured a parade, plenty of live entertainment and unique contests like the “Best Legs” competition.

The board did say it is considering “thoughts of a scaled down event later in the summer/fall.”