ISU Extension set to celebrate its week

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week will be celebrated next week, and Iowa’s 100 county extension and outreach offices will host community service activities during the week and throughout the month of April.

“Community service is one more way ISU Extension and Outreach engages Iowans to build a strong Iowa,” Chickasaw County ISU Extension Office Manager Sarah Merrifield said.

The Chickasaw County ISU Extension and Outreach office will be holding a food drive for the Chickasaw County Food Pantry during the week and has a variety of events and activities planned, including:

• Morning Coffee and Cookies — Visit with staff & share your ideas, thoughts, & concerns each day next week from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Lunch and Learn Series — Learn dances for all ages and abilities with Studio 66 at Mercy Medical Center-New Hampton from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Decluttering Done Right: What to Do With It All will be held at the Extension Office on Thursday from either noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m.

• Tailgate Lunch — Visit with Extension employees outside the Extension Office and have a hot dog, chips, and water on us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

• Wellness Fair — Visit our booth for fun kids activities at the NH Elementary/Middle School on from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

All events are free and open to the public.

