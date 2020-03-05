It’ll be virtual commencement

New Hampton High School is hoping it will be able to hold two commencement ceremonies in 2020 — a virtual one that will be released on Sunday, May 17, and a traditional one that will be held on Sunday, June 28.

In a letter to seniors and parents, Principal Sarah Updegraff said “in working with students through Zoom and a Google survey, they have overwhelming chosen a hybrid plan of a video of each graduate crossing the stage followed by a procession through town.”

Each senior will be allowed a 15-minute time for the filming of them receiving their diploma, and the clips will be combined together to make a video of a virtual commencement ceremony that will be released at 2:30 p.m. on May 17.

For more on this story see the May 5 Tribune.