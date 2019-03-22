Home / News / It’s ‘Missoula Week!’

It’s ‘Missoula Week!’

Fri, 03/22/2019 - 12:00pm Bob Fenske
St. Joe’s principal believes there’s a lot of value in annual musical set this weekend
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s become known around St. Joseph Community School as “Missoula Week,” and that means students in grades K-8 at the New Hampton private school are busy, really busy.
“They’re probably sleeping pretty well at night,” St. Joe’s Principal Christina Carlton said, “but this is such a big week for us in so many ways. Not only do our kids get a chance to be part of a play but there’s so much more involved.”
Carlton pointed out a front-page story in Tuesday’s Tribune that detailed the journey a St. Joe’s graduate, Michael Denner, has embarked on in recent years.
“Michael talked about wanting to become a music teacher and it all started with ‘Real Men Sing,’” she said, “and I think this is like that, too. You never know where these experiences will take a student, and who knows? Maybe we’ll have an actor or actress come out of this and they’ll say, ‘It all started with Missoula.’”
This is the sixth consecutive year that the Missoula Children’s Theatre has come to New Hampton, and the script remains the same.
— For more on this story, see the March 22 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

