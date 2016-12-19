Home / News / It’s all about challenging musicians

It’s all about challenging musicians

Mon, 12/19/2016 - 5:00pm Brittany
Students spend weeks getting ready for concert
By: 
Bob Fenske

Jill Cantu and Justin Adam know that after six weeks, singing and playing the same music over and over can border on the tedium.But the two New Hampton High School music directors — Cantu handles the vocalists while Adam is in charge of the band — also know nothing beats preparation when it comes to putting on any concert, including last week’s Winter Music Festival.“It obviously doesn’t sound anything like it did last night when we first started,” Cantu said, “and that’s because the kids have worked very hard on it.”Still, how do they battle the tedium of the same old songs day after day?For the complete story see the 12/20/2016 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Previous issues
