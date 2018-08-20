Home / News / It’s all art, all week at Carnegie

It’s all art, all week at Carnegie

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 9:23am Bob Fenske
Safari wraps up today [Friday, Aug. 17] with performance at New Hampton museum
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Elementary age children have spent the week studiously learning songs, painting and other visual art while absorbing life lessons from “Aesop’s Fables” on an Art Safari.
That’s the name of the annual Carnegie Center program with a 15-hour total runtime. It aims to foster a love for the arts that will continue throughout their schooling, said performing arts instructor Irene Frantzen, who has helped with Art Safari for many years.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 17 New Hampton Tribune.

