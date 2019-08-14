Home / News / It’s almost ready!
New Hampton Superintendent Jay Jurrens and school custodian Bill Richter look over the terrazzo flooring on the steps that grace the entrance of the school district’s new middle school.

It’s almost ready!

Wed, 08/14/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Superintendent: New middle school will be ready for students Aug. 23
Jay Jurrens has gone from optimistic to “definite” when it comes to New Hampton Community Schools’ $19.415 million construction project.

“We will definitely be ready for classes on Aug. 23,” the school superintendent said Friday after giving the Tribune a tour of the new middle school that is the hallmark of the project. “They are making great progress every day. We’re in a good spot.”

One of the most telling signs that the building will be ready for students is the fact that the fire marshal approved allowing teachers to “move into” their classrooms last Wednesday, and as the superintendent walked through the building Friday morning, he talked to numerous teachers and staff members who were busy setting up their rooms and offices.

