It’s another week of double digits for COVID positives

After going almost three months with relatively few reports of COVID-19 positive tests, Chickasaw County can’t seem to escape “double digits” when it comes to the Coronavirus.

For a fifth straight week, Chickasaw County Public Health and Homecare Services Administrator Lisa Welter’s weekly report released on Friday reported the county had more than 10 positive tests for the virus, and she said she has little doubt that the so-called Delta variant is in the county.

“Basically, the only way we can know that it is [the Delta variant] is if the state tests it,” she said Friday after announcing that 14 new positive tests were recorded in the previous seven days, “but the state is basically telling us, it’s everywhere and you should assume it’s here.”

The Centers for Disease Control says that the variant is more contagious and that some data suggests it might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people.

Chickasaw County reported 14 positive tests.

The surge in the number of positive tests started in early August when Welter reported 17 positive tests during the seven-day period that ended on Aug. 6. Her weekly reports since then have shown 17, 11, 15 and now 14 positive tests. Before her Aug. 6 report, the county hadn’t had more than 10 positive tests in a week since early May.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 7 Tribune