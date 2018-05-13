It’s another year; it’s another record

One of these years, the Suhr Dairy and Family Annual Farm Tour will stop growing.

2018 was not that year.

More than 1,350 people — ranging from school students to families — toured the working dairy farm northwest of Fredericksburg Tuesday, shattering the record of 1,100 set a year ago.

“It’s crazy, but, as much work as it is, I really didn’t want it to end,” said Lavonne Suhr of the three-day event that wrapped up on Wednesday evening. “It’s just so much fun to see the people, especially the kids, who really do say the darnedest things sometimes.”

— For more on this story, see the May 11 New Hampton Tribune.