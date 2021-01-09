It’s been good, long run for city attorney

Kevin Kennedy couldn’t help but laugh Friday afternoon after he was asked how many mayors he’s served as New Hampton’s city attorney.

“I think you’re calling me old,” he said with a smile before listing off the seven folks — Wendel Liddle, Don Johnson, Ray Klenske, Darwin Sittig, Bob Martin, Deb Larsen and Bobby Schwickerath — who year after year appointed him city attorney. “It’s been a pretty good run, but I’m ready to step back and let someone else do this job.”

And he’ll get that wish soon, very soon; in fact, today (Tuesday) will end an era that began back in 1986 when Liddle approached Kennedy and asked him if he would be interested in the position. The longtime city attorney is about to become the former city attorney as the Prichard Law Office will take over Kennedy’s duties, effective Wednesday.

“I always looked at this that my first and foremost job is to represent the town council,” he said, “but in a small city, that means you’re also helping a lot of boards and commissions, too. So you’re working with the Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning, the library, the parks, economic development … it does add up.”

And at the age of 72, Kennedy said it had just become time for him to lighten his load a little.

