It’s been a long time coming, but fair is back

Forgive Nancy Hillesheim if she feels a little rusty, but it has been two years since the Big 4 Fair was last held.

“I don’t think I’m forgetting anything,” the Big 4 Fair Board secretary said with a laugh, “but it seems like forever since we last had the fair. Let’s see, we have all the grandstand shows, and I’m already looking at the weather forecast about a million times a day. Yep, I think I got it.”

But in all seriousness, Hillesheim and the Fair Board members can’t wait for Friday when the annual fair that was put on hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic kicks off its four-day run at the fairgrounds in Nashua.

“We’re excited, very excited, to get this thing going,” she said. “We really missed not having it last year, and we think we’re going to have some pretty good crowds this weekend because people are ready to get out and have the fair back.”

The fair opens Friday evening with the Lovik Sled Truck and Tractor Pull that begins at 6:30 p.m. and then really gets going on Saturday, which will include a Family Fun Day that has activities will starting at 11 a.m.

