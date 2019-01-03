It’s been a strange and winding road for Midmester

The Midmester Academy went out with a bang, albeit a delayed one, this year.

When teacher Jason Rude walked into the Middle School office on Wednesday, multiple staffers ribbed him on the aroma of “a barbecue pit” that wafted in with him.

That was because Rude’s “Disaster Zone” class finally got to witness the controlled burn of a pressboard house and watch Rude blow up a bucket of powdered coffee creamer at the Fire Station on Wednesday, on the fourth rescheduling attempt. One staffer added cheerfully that if he got to take a Midmester class, he would choose Rude’s — though admittedly several classes sounded like fun.

— For more on this story, see the March 1 New Hampton Tribune.