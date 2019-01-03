Home / News / It’s been a strange and winding road for Midmester

It’s been a strange and winding road for Midmester

Fri, 03/01/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Midmester Academy went out with a bang, albeit a delayed one, this year.
When teacher Jason Rude walked into the Middle School office on Wednesday, multiple staffers ribbed him on the aroma of “a barbecue pit” that wafted in with him.
That was because Rude’s “Disaster Zone” class finally got to witness the controlled burn of a pressboard house and watch Rude blow up a bucket of powdered coffee creamer at the Fire Station on Wednesday, on the fourth rescheduling attempt. One staffer added cheerfully that if he got to take a Midmester class, he would choose Rude’s — though admittedly several classes sounded like fun.
— For more on this story, see the March 1 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here