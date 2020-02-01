It’s a changing of the guard of sorts in New Hampton
New Hampton’s mayor and fire chief will not be the same at the beginning of 2020, as city voters and fire department members decided 2019 needed to be a year of change.
Start with the mayoral race that was decided during the Nov. 5 combined municipal-school elections as Bobby Schwickerath pulled off what some saw as a surprisingly easy victory over incumbent Mayor Deb Larsen.
The 32-year-old president of New Horizons-Chamber and the Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring warehouse manager and salesman made his first election a successful one as he received 566 votes to Larsen’s 384.
