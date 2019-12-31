Home / News / It’s a crazy couple of months for remodeled McDonald’s
It’s the same building but that’s about it as the McDonald’s in New Hampton received a facelift this past fall.

It’s a crazy couple of months for remodeled McDonald’s

Tue, 12/31/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske

Those who drove by New Hampton’s McDonald’s restaurant on the city’s west side had no doubt something big was going on.

It certainly was as the restaurant owned by the Soifer Family underwent one heck of a makeover.

And by the time, the restaurant had its grand reopening in mid-November, it was as if a whole new building had been erected. The “new” McDonald’s has a new Playland, newly remodeled dining and kitchen areas, ordering kiosks, table service and even a little selfie studio.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here