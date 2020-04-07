It’s the end of an era for family-owned business

Steve McGrath admits it’s going to be a little strange when he walks into work at Ag Land Implement on Wednesday.

For the first time since 1939, the business won’t be owned by a McGrath.

“That’s always hard because it’s been a big part of our family for a long, long time,” he said and then flashed a quick smile. “Not that I was here in 1939; I’m old but I’m not that old.”

But he’s ready — he thinks — for retirement, even if he was hoping to keep Ag Land in the family for a couple of more years. When Ziegler Cat made an offer to buy the business located just north of New Hampton on Highway 63, he took it. McGrath will remain with Ag Land until October to help with the transition.

“When someone comes along and they fit what we do and believe in what we do,” McGrath said, “you need to think about it. I don’t know if I was quite ready for it to be now, but if I waited until I was absolutely ready, maybe no one’s there to buy it, you know?”

— For more on this story, see the June 30 Tribune