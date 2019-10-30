Home / News / It’s the end of an era; Wilshires to close store
Howard and Marty Wilshire help Jolene Dungey at their jewelry store in downtown New Hampton.

It’s the end of an era; Wilshires to close store

Wed, 10/30/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Bob Fenske

It wasn’t a decision Howard and Marty Wilshire took lightly, but after 44 years of owning and operating the New Hampton jewelry store, they have decided, as they put it, “to smell the roses.”

And sometime this winter, once the store’s liquidation sale is complete, New Hampton will lose the oldest retail store in the city.

“It’s time,” Howard Wilshire said, “but it’s still not easy. We’ve spent a good portion of our lives in this store.”

For more on this story see the October 29 Tribune.

