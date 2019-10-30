It’s the end of an era; Wilshires to close store

It wasn’t a decision Howard and Marty Wilshire took lightly, but after 44 years of owning and operating the New Hampton jewelry store, they have decided, as they put it, “to smell the roses.”

And sometime this winter, once the store’s liquidation sale is complete, New Hampton will lose the oldest retail store in the city.

“It’s time,” Howard Wilshire said, “but it’s still not easy. We’ve spent a good portion of our lives in this store.”

