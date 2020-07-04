Home / News / It’s going to be an Easter like no other
For the first time since Kevin Frey became pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, the New Hampton church will not have an Easter Sunrise Service because of concerns about the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Churches will remain closed as Christians celebrate resurrection
By: 
Bob Fenske

There’s no question that Easter 2020 will be like no other.

Sunrise services are off. Churches will be empty. Worshipers won’t share those Easter words — “He has risen” — and shake hands.

“We’ve obviously never been through anything like this in our lifetimes,” said the Rev. Kevin Frey, the pastor at New Hampton’s Trinity Lutheran Church, “but even if we’re not together on Easter Sunday, it doesn’t change the fact of Jesus’ resurrection. We still will celebrate, but it’s just going to be in a different way.”

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.

