It’s going to be an Easter like no other

There’s no question that Easter 2020 will be like no other.

Sunrise services are off. Churches will be empty. Worshipers won’t share those Easter words — “He has risen” — and shake hands.

“We’ve obviously never been through anything like this in our lifetimes,” said the Rev. Kevin Frey, the pastor at New Hampton’s Trinity Lutheran Church, “but even if we’re not together on Easter Sunday, it doesn’t change the fact of Jesus’ resurrection. We still will celebrate, but it’s just going to be in a different way.”

