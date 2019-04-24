Home / News / It’s going to be short first week of school

It’s going to be short first week of school

Wed, 04/24/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton School Board approves 2019-20 calendar with a Friday start date
By: 
Bob Fenske

In the perfect world, New Hampton Community Schools would start its school year on a Wednesday.
Alas, thanks to the Iowa Legislature a few years ago, this isn’t a perfect world so the New Hampton School Board last week went ahead and approved the 2019-20 calendar that includes a Friday starting date.
Students will have their first day of classes on Aug. 23, the first day allowed by state law.
Several years ago, after complaints that schools starting their years “early” was hurting attendance at the Iowa State Fair, lawmakers passed a bill and then-Gov. Terry Branstad signed into law that basically took away a district’s ability to start their school year any earlier than Aug. 23.
This year’s State Fair ends on Aug. 18, but districts in the state still can’t welcome back students until the following Friday.
