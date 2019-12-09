It’s good to be home!

It’s a Friday morning at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Kaitlain Schmitt is meeting with her “team.”

Ten years ago, she was a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the facility on New Hampton’s southeast side, and who knew that one day she would return as the director of both the nursing home and Kensington Place, the adjacent assisted-living complex?

“I loved working here, but back when I was in high school here, did I think I’d be back as the director? I’m not sure I would have believed you,” she said with a laugh. “But seriously, working here steered me into this career. I love working with the people we have here, and I love the people who call our center home. Our residents, they are special people.”

