New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Kaitlain Schmitt says she will always be grateful for the support she’s received as she made her way from a CNA to administrator. “I have to tell you that Mary was so supportive and told me that this was the field I should go into,” she said of the facility’s former director, Mary Ayers. “You have a great facility not because of who the boss is but because of all the people that put our residents first.”

It’s good to be home!

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton Nursing and Rehab director returns to where it all started
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s a Friday morning at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Kaitlain Schmitt is meeting with her “team.”

Ten years ago, she was a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the facility on New Hampton’s southeast side, and who knew that one day she would return as the director of both the nursing home and Kensington Place, the adjacent assisted-living complex?

“I loved working here, but back when I was in high school here, did I think I’d be back as the director? I’m not sure I would have believed you,” she said with a laugh. “But seriously, working here steered me into this career. I love working with the people we have here, and I love the people who call our center home. Our residents, they are special people.”

For more on this story see the September 10 Tribune.

