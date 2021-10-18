It’s great to be back!

The scenes that played out on the alleys of Bowlaway Lanes on Saturday were a long time coming.

There was Wayne Steinlage talking a little farming as he rolled his ball down the “ramp,” Diane Kuehner telling the reporter to “watch this” and the fist bump by Zach Heying as he rolled a strike.

Those were just a few of the highlights at a Special Olympics bowling gathering held in New Hampton.

“Because of COVID, we just haven’t been able to do Special Olympics in what seems like forever,” said New Hampton resident Eleanore Martin, who has been a volunteer for the program for more than 30 years, “and just to get everyone back together — even if it wasn’t really a competition like normal — was just great.”

Virtually all Special Olympics programming was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but on Saturday, bowlers had a chance to show their stuff on the lanes.

Program officials gave Martin a couple of options — bring her bowlers to Waterloo or get together for a gathering at a local alley.

It was an easy choice for Martin. She wanted to support Bowlaway Lanes owner Josh Novak.

“He’s always been supportive of us,” she said, “and if we could give him a little business, we were going to do that.”

