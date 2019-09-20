Home / News / It’s harvest time - let’s be careful out there!
A variety of topics were discussed during Farm Safety Day, such as bike safety with the New Hampton FFA.

It’s harvest time - let’s be careful out there!

Fri, 09/20/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Farm safety day discusses topics on and off the farm at Big 4 Fairgrounds
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Students from Chickasaw County came to the Big 4 Fair grounds on Friday to learn about farm safety now that harvest season is right around the corner. New Hampton and Sumner-Fredericksburg fifth grade students had the unique opportunity to learn about safety whether it was on a tractor or on the railroad.

The day-long event for the students covered many different safety issues including tractor, ATV, railroad, electrical, tobacco, grain bin, bicycle and even Farm Safety Jeopardy. There were nine stations for each group to stop in and learn about the issues while having fun throughout the day.

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.

