It’s harvest time - let’s be careful out there!

Students from Chickasaw County came to the Big 4 Fair grounds on Friday to learn about farm safety now that harvest season is right around the corner. New Hampton and Sumner-Fredericksburg fifth grade students had the unique opportunity to learn about safety whether it was on a tractor or on the railroad.

The day-long event for the students covered many different safety issues including tractor, ATV, railroad, electrical, tobacco, grain bin, bicycle and even Farm Safety Jeopardy. There were nine stations for each group to stop in and learn about the issues while having fun throughout the day.

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.