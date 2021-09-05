It’s a hectic but good life!

Kirk Lynch has been around cattle his entire life; his wife, Mary, is a relative “newbie.”

But they still make a heck of a team on their cattle farm northwest of New Hampton.

“I’ve learned a lot, but I still only know a fraction of what he does,” Mary said, “and the funny thing is I always told myself that I’d never marry a livestock farmer. And here I am almost 11 years into this.”

She laughed, as did her husband.

“I must have been that charming,” he said with a smile, “but seriously, it’s a challenge for both of us. When you have cattle — when you have any animals really — it’s an everyday thing.

“You don’t get days off really, and we work together pretty well.”

And the funny thing is, in a way, the 500 head of cattle the Lynches raise are, as Mary put it, a “side gig.”

Kirk is the beef division manager for Lynch Livestock, which is owned by his uncle, Gary, and Mary also works with her husband in that position.

And their home life is pretty hectic, too. The couple has four children — Gabby, 7; Brady, 6, Vivian, 4; and Bianca, 2.

“We don’t have a lot of dull moments around here,” Kirk said, and as her husband talked, Mary nodded in agreement.

“There’s always a little action around here,” she said as she strapped Bianca into her high chair. “I don’t think boring is in our family vocabulary.”

--For the full story, please see the May 4 Tribune.