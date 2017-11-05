It’s a history dynasty!

If the state National History Day contest had team standings, Suzy Turner figures the top three teams would have been North Scott, Johnston and Nashua-Plainfield.One of those is not like the others.“I think it really shows it doesn’t matter what kind of means you have or what size school you come from,” she said, “you can succeed.”She paused for a moment, and although the Nashua-Plainfield History Day advisor was clearly exhausted, one could hear the joy and pride in her voice.“I can’t tell you how incredibly proud I am of all 19 of my kids,” she said. “They were magnificent.”Indeed, they were as Nashua-Plainfield qualified a record three projets for the national contest that will be held next month on the campus of the University of Maryland in suburban Washington, D.C. and claimed three more of the top awards handed out at Monday’s contest.For the complete story see the 5/11/2017 Nashua Reporter.