Home / News / It’s a history dynasty!

It’s a history dynasty!

Thu, 05/11/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Nashua-Plainfield qualifies three for nationals at state History Day contest
By: 
Bob Fenske

If the state National History Day contest had team standings, Suzy Turner figures the top three teams would have been North Scott, Johnston and Nashua-Plainfield.One of those is not like the others.“I think it really shows it doesn’t matter what kind of means you have or what size school you come from,” she said, “you can succeed.”She paused for a moment, and although the Nashua-Plainfield History Day advisor was clearly exhausted, one could hear the joy and pride in her voice.“I can’t tell you how incredibly proud I am of all 19 of my kids,” she said. “They were magnificent.”Indeed, they were as Nashua-Plainfield qualified a record three projets for the national contest that will be held next month on the campus of the University of Maryland in suburban Washington, D.C. and claimed three more of the top awards handed out at Monday’s contest.For the complete story see the 5/11/2017 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here