It’s homecoming week in New Hampton!

New Hampton High School homecoming queen and king candidates — (front row, from right) Kori Jirak, Taylor Bearman, Faith Erdman, Olivia Burke, Sadie Tenge, (back row) Nick TeKippe, Ryan Anderson, Tom Clark, Max Babcock and Mason Cleveland — pose for a photo this past Friday as the school gears up for a big week of activities. The homecoming parade is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be followed by a pep rally and the king coronation in the high school gymnasium, and the homecoming queen will receive her crown on Friday night at halftime of the football game between the Chickasaws and Iowa Falls-Alden.