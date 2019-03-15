Home / News / It’s March Madness with a bit of a twist

It’s March Madness with a bit of a twist

Fri, 03/15/2019 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Nashua-Plainfield students kick off ‘book month’ with energetic assembly
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

At the very least the titles — “Dirt on My Shirt,” “Ivan,” “The Grapes of Math,” and “Diary of a Worm” — sound cool as Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School kicked off its own version of March Madness with an assembly to kick off a new reading program.
The event, which was held last Tuesday afternoon, started what school officials are calling “March Book Madness.”
While some students did not know about college basketball’s March Madness, they were still excited for the program.
Teachers will be reading books to their classes, and every student has a chance to vote for their favorite each week.
At the end of the month it will be decided which book will be this school year’s “Book of the Year.”
— For more on this story, see the March 14 Nashua Reporter.

