Home / News / It’s more than a baseball game for police officers

It’s more than a baseball game for police officers

Fri, 07/03/2020 - 5:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton’s finest take a break from patrol and practice a little community policing
By: 
Bob Fenske

It was definitely the feel good story on social media this past Friday.

The night before, two New Hampton police officers joined a third-grade baseball team coached by Jeremy Bouska and Danielle Tiemessen for a little ball, and to say it was heartwarming would be an understatement.

And those two cops — Doug Eagan and Braxton Rash — had a blast.

“It was fun,” Eagan said, “but my advice to anyone playing baseball is don’t do it with all your police gear on. It got a little hot, but it was worth it.”

Eagan has served with the New Hampton Police Department for almost a dozen years while Rash was recently hired and began working last Monday.

— For more on this story, see the June 30 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here