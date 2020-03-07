It’s more than a baseball game for police officers

It was definitely the feel good story on social media this past Friday.

The night before, two New Hampton police officers joined a third-grade baseball team coached by Jeremy Bouska and Danielle Tiemessen for a little ball, and to say it was heartwarming would be an understatement.

And those two cops — Doug Eagan and Braxton Rash — had a blast.

“It was fun,” Eagan said, “but my advice to anyone playing baseball is don’t do it with all your police gear on. It got a little hot, but it was worth it.”

Eagan has served with the New Hampton Police Department for almost a dozen years while Rash was recently hired and began working last Monday.

— For more on this story, see the June 30 Tribune