It’s more than just a film

As Gretchen Wronka and her family prepared to come to New Hampton Sunday to celebrate the premiere of “Finding Loren,” she was asked what her family’s journey has taught her?

“Whew, that’s a good question,” she said, “and honestly, it’s probably going to be a long story before I get to the answer.”

Granted, she was excited to return to her hometown to show the film that celebrated the life of Loren and Gert Hintz and detailed the family’s search for Loren’s plane that was shot down during the final days of World War II.

Hintz was killed on April 21, 1945, when his plane was hit and crashed into a field near a small Italian village, and 55 years later, her son, Hans, began a search that would last for 16 years with a simple internet query.

Since that day when Hintz’s plane and body were discovered, much has happened.

Gretchen Wronka’s brother, Martin, sought grants and raised money to tell the story of “Finding Loren” on the big screen, and even after he passed away in July 2020, his dream remained alive. Martin Hintz’s wife, Pam Percy, turned her husband’s dream into a reality.

On Sunday, the movie made its New Hampton premiere in the same building that Loren Hintz’s wife began her legendary career as a high school secretary so many years ago.

Indeed, it is a remarkable story.

