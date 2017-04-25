Home / News / It’s more than just a workout

It’s more than just a workout

Tue, 04/25/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
Former Nashua family is grateful for boot camp ‘love’
Bob Fenske

Troy Tysdahl hasn’t lived in Nashua for two years, but that didn’t matter this past weekend.Saturday felt like coming home, and the former Nashua-Plainfield teacher and coach and his family were simply overwhelmed to see so many old friends at a unique fundraiser.Oh, there were plenty of hugs, handshakes and “knucks” passed out Saturday, but there was also stretching, jumping jacks, running, push-ups and sit-ups.For the complete story see the 4/25/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

