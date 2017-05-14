Home / News / It’s never too early for Christmas for this committee

It’s never too early for Christmas for this committee

Sun, 05/14/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Bob Fenske

On the day before spring finally truly arrived in New Hampton last week, about a dozen residents gathered in Mikkelson Park to talk about Christmas lights.“Hey, it feels like winter, right,” Lee Pool said, and Randy Heying couldn’t help but laugh.“If it’s 41 in December, we’re going to think it’s beautiful.”And as much as the group couldn’t wait for spring weather to arrive, it can’t wait for winter, when group members hope to light up Mikkelson Park with plenty of holiday cheer.“In so many ways this is a perfect venue for something like this,” said Lisa Pool, one of the New Hampton residents who is leading the efforts to turn Mikkelson into a winter wonderland.The plan is relatively simple.For the complete story see the 5/12/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

