It’s an odd start to year for park guys

Normally during this time of year, the New Hampton Parks and Recreation staff is busy getting the area parks, baseball and softball diamonds and New Hampton Municipal Pool ready. However, this spring has been far from normal.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the parks in town to close down for the time being. Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer knows this has been tough for area residents, but he has been pleased with individuals cooperating with these guidelines and practicing social distancing.

The staff Kramer has put together to take care of the parks, diamonds, pool and many other things includes a trio of employees: Steve Chapin, Todd Baldwin and Nathan Moore.

