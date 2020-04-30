Home / News / It’s an odd start to year for park guys
Keeping New Hampton’s parks looking spiffy this year will be (from left) Nathan Moore, Todd Baldwin and Steve Chapin.

It’s an odd start to year for park guys

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Normally during this time of year, the New Hampton Parks and Recreation staff is busy getting the area parks, baseball and softball diamonds and New Hampton Municipal Pool ready. However, this spring has been far from normal.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the parks in town to close down for the time being. Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer knows this has been tough for area residents, but he has been pleased with individuals cooperating with these guidelines and practicing social distancing.

The staff Kramer has put together to take care of the parks, diamonds, pool and many other things includes a trio of employees: Steve Chapin, Todd Baldwin and Nathan Moore.

For more on this story see the April 28 Tribune.

