It’s official: School vote set for Feb. 7

School Board receives petition, approves resolution calling for a $19.415 million referendum
It’s now official: Voters will head to the polls in early February to decide if New Hampton Community Schools will build a new middle school.As expected Monday night, School Board members received a petition signed by 151 district residents to call for a $19.415 million referendum.Board members then unanimously voted to call for the election that would lead to the construction of an 81,000-square-foot middle school just to the west of the high school, which would also received a 4,000-square-foot addition to expand its vocational agriculture and industrial technology programs.For the complete story see the 12/23/2016 New Hampton Tribune.

