It's one last pen pal party for instructor

Sun, 05/20/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

When Kim Hennessy started her signature pen pal program between her first-graders and those taught by her twin sister, Kris Lewis in Osage, 25 years ago, their classes were the only ones to participate.
Then, word spread.
“Everyone said it looked like fun and jumped on board,” Hennessy said. She is retiring at the end of the year after 34 years teaching, all in New Hampton.
