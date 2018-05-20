It’s one last pen pal party for instructor

When Kim Hennessy started her signature pen pal program between her first-graders and those taught by her twin sister, Kris Lewis in Osage, 25 years ago, their classes were the only ones to participate.

Then, word spread.

“Everyone said it looked like fun and jumped on board,” Hennessy said. She is retiring at the end of the year after 34 years teaching, all in New Hampton.

— For more on this story, see the May 18 New Hampton Tribune.