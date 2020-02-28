It’s people who make hospital tick
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Thousands of patients rely on MercyOne staff to help them through health issues
Bob Fenske
The rule at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center’s Emergency Department is pretty simple: There is no such thing as a “middle-of-the-road” day.
It’s either feast or famine.
During the Tribune’s “day in the life” of the hospital, MercyOne Director of Development and Public Relations Manager Jennifer Monteith reminded the reporter to avoid the use of the word “quiet.”
That’s a four-letter word in the ER, for it seems like whenever someone uses it, guess what? Suddenly, it’s a madhouse.
For more on this story see the February 25 Tribune.