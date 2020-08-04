It’s a week of stars for middle school students

It’s not every day teachers are able to bring a celebrity into their classroom, let alone a NASCAR Cup Series Champion, but that’s exactly what staff members at New Hampton Middle School achieved, as they, along with around 55 middle school students, participated in a Zoom session with Joey Logano.

Shelby Egemo, Shane Erlandson, Kristie Brincks, Jenn Gilbert, Candace Hulbert, Jeff Monteith and Jason Rude were the main contributors of this group that not only brought in Logano last week, but other famous guests as well in an effort to keep students engaged online while school is suspended due to the Coronavirus.

“We found out that both the kids and teachers enjoyed it,” Rude said. “I think the neatest thing was the passion these guests brought. It was phenomenal. That was more important than anything for the kids to see.”

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.