It’s a year of change at MercyOne New Hampton

There was much to celebrate in New Hampton’s medical community this year.

New Hampton’s hospital rebranded itself as MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center in Feburary, the facility raised enough money to purchase a state-of-the-art 3D mammography machine in June and the hospital also unveiled its new eCARE Emergency services in December that will allow patients and doctors to consult with various specialists through telemedicine services.

There was one tough nut to swallow, though, and that came in November, when MercyOne announced that it will have to pause its labor and delivery services that were restarted in 2011 because of a lack of doctors willing to provide the service.

