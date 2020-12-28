It appears winter is going to give us a blast

We got a little taste of winter on Sunday when about 1 1/2 inches of snow fell on New Hampton, but if the National Weather Service is correct, that was just Old Man Winter’s warm up.

The service’s office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, has issued a winter storm warning for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Forecasters say 6 to 10 inches of snow could fall and there may be a light glaze of ice accumulation as well.

Officials say “travel could be very difficult” and said roads are expected to be snow and ice covered both for the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.