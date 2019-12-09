Home / News / It could be a dark and stormy evening

It could be a dark and stormy evening

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 3:23pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Mother Nature may give Chickasaw County a round of severe weather this afternoon and evening as the area is under a flash flood watch.

As of 3 p.m., storms were intensifying to the west and northwest of New Hampton and forecasters say some of the storms may spawn tornadoes. Residents are reminded to keep a weather radio near as the storms, most of which should move through the area by 11 p.m., make their way through Northeast Iowa.

The good news is, after several warm and humid days, Friday’s forecast provides for a pretty nice fall day as high temperatures will be in the 60s and overnight lows will drop to around 50.

