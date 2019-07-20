It could be a stormy Saturday

The good news is that heat index values are going to drop considerably in and around Chickasaw County the next few days, but the bad news is that it could get a little dicey around here Saturday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstrom watch until 4 p.m. for Northeast Iowa, and Chickasaw County was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning until 12:45 p.m. because of an approaching storm that is packing winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour.

And strong to severe storms could pop up through the evening hours, forecasters say.

The good news is that temperatures are going to moderate considerably over the course of the next few days. After heat index values reached into the 110s Friday, high temperatures will be in the 70s, beginning Sunday through Wednesday, and overnight lows will drop into the 50s.

— For more on the weather, refer back to nhtrib.com and see the July 23 Tribune