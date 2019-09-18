Home / News / It takes plenty of planning to put on homecoming

It takes plenty of planning to put on homecoming

Wed, 09/18/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Advisor, Student Senate have put together a fun-filled week
By: 
Lydia Gessner

Planning for homecoming is a daunting task, one fifth-year Student Senate Advisor, Melissa Nelson, knows well. 

“The weeks before HOCO are me getting my lists ready, sending emails, updating forms, calling people from the community and the district,” she said, “and probably being a little annoying with all the information I’m collecting and sending...” 

Nelson says there’s more to homecoming than most people realize. 

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

